Chop Robinson announces he’s “good” after injury scare

Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson provided his team with a scare Wednesday when he needed a cart to get off the field during a joint practice with the Lions.

Robinson, though, said he is fine.

“I’m good, yall. Nothing serious,” Robinson wrote on Instagram.

He was hurt when he forced Lions running back David Montgomery to fumble. Robinson remained on the ground for “an extended period of time,” according to Marcel Louis-Jacques, before Robinson required assistance to get to the training room.

Robinson, a first-round pick in 2024, totaled 26 tackles and six sacks during his rookie season.

The Dolphins already were practicing without edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who coach Mike McDaniel said could return this week.