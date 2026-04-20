Chris Ballard: Daniel Jones is progressing really well, in a good spot

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has said that his goal is to return for the start of the 2026 season after suffering a torn Achilles in early December.

Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Monday that the QB is “progressing really well” as the club gets its offseason program underway.

“He’s throwing, he’s moving. So, he’s in a really good spot,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Final timeline, I don’t [know], we’re all shooting for Week 1, for sure. But we’ll kind of let his body dictate [that]. But, he’s in a really good place and moving along.”

Jones, who suffered the injury in Indianapolis’ Week 14 loss to Jacksonville, signed a two-year deal to return to the Colts in March.

Before his injury, Jones completed 68.0 percent of his throws for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 164 yards with five TDs.