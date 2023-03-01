 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Ballard mum on Matt Ryan’s future

  
Published March 1, 2023 01:56 PM
The Colts signed Philip Rivers as a free agent in 2020. They traded for Carson Wentz in 2021. They traded for Matt Ryan in 2022.

After four bridge starting quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett in 2019, the Colts are expected to draft one of the top prospects early in the first round this spring.

Ryan, though, remains on the roster and his $35.2 million remaining salary will become guaranteed March 17. The Colts can save $17.2 million by cutting him before then.

He has not decided on his future, because he has $12 million guaranteed that he wouldn’t get if he retired before March 17. Ryan said at the end of the season that he feels he still has “a lot of good football” left, though it remains to be seen whether he would get that chance.

The Colts haven’t announced what they intend to do, and General Manager Chris Ballard wasn’t saying Wednesday.

“We’ll work through it with Shane [Steichen]. We’ll work through it,” Ballard said. “We’re just getting the staff settled. We’ll start working through things next week.”

Ryan, 38, separated his throwing shoulder and was benched twice in 2022 as the Colts went 4-12-1.