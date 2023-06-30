 Skip navigation
Top News
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Ballard on cutting two suspended Colts: “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance”

  
Published June 30, 2023 04:55 AM

Shortly after Colts defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were suspended indefinitely for breaking the NFL’s gambling rules, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard cut them.

Ballard released a statement saying that the Colts won’t tolerate activities that put the integrity of the NFL in question.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” Ballard said. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Both Berry and Rodgers are suspended at least through the end of the 2023 season, and neither is a great player anyway, so cutting them is not a great loss for the Colts. Whether teams release players who violate the rules is often a combination of how serious the violation was and how good the player was, and in the case of Berry and Rodgers, the Colts’ calculation is to get rid of them both.