Chris Ballard on cutting two suspended Colts: “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance”

Shortly after Colts defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were suspended indefinitely for breaking the NFL’s gambling rules, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard cut them.

Ballard released a statement saying that the Colts won’t tolerate activities that put the integrity of the NFL in question.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” Ballard said. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Both Berry and Rodgers are suspended at least through the end of the 2023 season, and neither is a great player anyway, so cutting them is not a great loss for the Colts. Whether teams release players who violate the rules is often a combination of how serious the violation was and how good the player was, and in the case of Berry and Rodgers, the Colts’ calculation is to get rid of them both.