Chris Ballard on trading Anthony Richardson: We had some calls, nothing came to fruition

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard would like to trade quarterback Anthony Richardson, but he hasn’t found a partner yet.

Ballard said there have been trade talks surrounding Richardson but didn’t sound like much progress has been made on actually getting a deal done.

“We’ve had some calls, but nothing’s come to fruition at this time,” Ballard said, via Colts.com. “So at this point he’s still an Indianapolis Colt.”

Richardson has a cap hit of $10.8 million this year, all of which will count toward the Colts’ cap if he remains on the team. But if Richardson is traded without any contract adjustment, his cap hit would be about $5.4 million for the Colts and $5.4 million for his new team. Ballard would likely jump at any team offering anything to take half of Richardson’s cap hit off the Colts’ hands.

That a deal hasn’t gotten done yet likely means teams offering to trade for Richardson are only willing to do so if there’s an agreement by either the Colts or Richardson to make a contract adjustment that lessens the cap hit on Richardson’s new team.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is still recovering from an eye injury he suffered last October, but he has been cleared for offseason work. The only question is whether he’ll ever return to work for the Colts, or if the next time he’s on a practice field, it’s for some other team.