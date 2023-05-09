Chris Board: Bill Belichick’s praise meant a lot, I felt like a priority for Patriots in free agency

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Board: Bill Belichick’s praise meant a lot, I felt like a priority for Patriots in free agency

  
Published May 9, 2023 12:30 PM
nbc_pft_belichickmacjones_230501
May 1, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Bill Belichick’s remarks about everyone needing to reestablish and prove themselves every year and discuss who the Patriots will start at QB next season.

When the Patriots were getting set to face the Lions last season, their head coach Bill Belichick put a spotlight on then-Lion Chris Board during a press conference.

Belichick praised the linebacker’s work on special teams and said that Board has “no weaknesses” in that area of his game. Those words made an impression on Board once he hit free agency this offseason.

Board said Tuesday that Belichick “knows ball, and for him to say that, it definitely meant a lot” when the Patriots showed interest in signing him.

“In free agency, there were a lot of teams that wouldn’t mind having me , but there was definitely an emphasis and a priority to get me here, which I really appreciated,” Board said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “So that kind of went into the process of me deciding to sign here. I appreciate just the respect that I’ve had here so far.”

The Patriots had a down year on special teams in 2022 and targeting Board made it clear that they see him as part of the way to turn things around this season.