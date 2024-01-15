Chris Grier on Tua Tagovailoa: Goal is to have him here long-term, playing at a high level

One of the storylines for the Dolphins this offseason will concern quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract.

Tagovailoa is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal after the Dolphins exercised their option on his pact and that puts him in line to make $23.171 million in 2024. The question is if the Dolphins are going to sign him to a longer contract or if they will keep the franchise tag in play by letting Tagovailoa play out his current deal without an extension.

General Manager Chris Grier suggested the team will discuss a variety of options with the quarterback in the coming weeks and months.

“The goal is to have him here long-term and playing at a high level,” Grier said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “So that’s always the goal and we’ll continue and we’ll communicate with him throughout the offseason.”

Tagovailoa started every game in a season for the first time in his career and lead the league with 4,624 passing yards while completing a career-high 69.3 percent of his passes in the regular season.