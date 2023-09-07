Chris Jones rejects talk that he’s letting teammates down as he misses tonight’s game

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will miss tonight’s game against the Lions as he holds out for a new contract, but he disagrees with anyone who thinks he owes it to his teammates to be on the field.

Asked by reporters at his charity appearance in Kansas City if he’s letting his teammates down, Jones rejected that.

“How? That’s what I’ve got to ask. How have I let them down? Just like when you have a job, you ask for an extension, and you ask for a raise, you’re not letting anyone down. Who are you letting down if you ask your boss for a raise?” Jones said.

Jones has indicated he might hold out until Week Eight, but he said on Wednesday that he’s open to the possibility of signing a contract and getting on the field immediately.

“We’ll see how this thing goes. Things can change in a matter of days,” Jones said. “Feelings can change, positions can change, situations can change. All we can do is take it an hour at a time.”

Jones’ contract status could change soon, but not soon enough for him to play tonight. The Chiefs are beginning their Super Bowl defense without their top defensive player.