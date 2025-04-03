 Skip navigation
Christian Benford: Contract is life-changing, but won’t change how I approach the game

  
Published April 3, 2025 06:24 AM

Bills cornerback Christian Benford’s new contract will change his life. But not his approach.

Benford said in announcing the deal that the money, about $70 million over the life of the contract, will make an enormous difference to his family.

“Let’s be for real – like, it’s a life-changing moment,” Benford said, via the Buffalo News. “Let’s just put all things to the side. Let’s clear the air. Let’s address the elephant in the room. Like, this is life changing – like, family, legacy, everything.”

But Benford said that on the field, he’ll be the same player he’s been since the Bills drafted him in 2022.

“My drive’s already still strong to be the best in the league,” Benford said. “It don’t change nothing. I don’t feel different. My mindset is still the same. Get to the Super Bowl, be the best in the league. But yeah, for the drive standpoint, it ain’t really touch that foundation.”