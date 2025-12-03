 Skip navigation
Christian Benford named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:12 PM

The Bills trailed the Steelers at halftime of last Sunday’s game, but they were able to take control of the game a few minutes into the second half.

Cornerback Christian Benford had a big hand in making that happen. After Joey Bosa forced Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to fumble on a sack on the first play of the third quarter, Benford scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown. Rodgers went to the medical tent after that play and Benford intercepted backup Mason Rudolph a few plays later to set up a touchdown that sent the Bills on their way to a 26-7 win.

Benford also posted two tackles and a tackle for loss in the victory.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Benford has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his performance.