Christian Benford named the AFC defensive player of the week
The Bills trailed the Steelers at halftime of last Sunday’s game, but they were able to take control of the game a few minutes into the second half.
Cornerback Christian Benford had a big hand in making that happen. After Joey Bosa forced Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to fumble on a sack on the first play of the third quarter, Benford scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown. Rodgers went to the medical tent after that play and Benford intercepted backup Mason Rudolph a few plays later to set up a touchdown that sent the Bills on their way to a 26-7 win.
Benford also posted two tackles and a tackle for loss in the victory.
The NFL announced on Wednesday that Benford has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his performance.