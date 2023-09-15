 Skip navigation
Christian Darrisaw aggravated ankle injury during pregame warmups

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:42 AM

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, with an ankle injury. He was active for the game. But he did not play a single down.

After the 34-28 loss, coach Kevin O’Connell explained to reporters that Darrisaw aggravated the injury during pregame warmups — after the 90-minute deadline for making players inactive, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

The absence of Darrisaw made Oli Udoh the left tackle. He left the game on a cart in the fourth quarter; O’Connell told reporters Udoh has a knee injury that “does not look good.”

Darrisaw now has 10 days to recover, before Minnesota’s next game at home against the Chargers. The biggest problem with short-week football is that players injured on a Sunday might have been able to go if given a full week between games. With a few extra days, Darrisaw might have healed sufficiently to avoid the aggravation.

After Udoh exited, David Quessenberry became the left tackle. He presumably will play in Week 3 against the Chargers, if Darrisaw can’t go.