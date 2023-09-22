Christian Darrisaw off injury report, Marcus Davenport out for Vikings

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is set to return to the lineup this weekend.

Darrisaw is off the team’s final injury report of the week, which puts him on track to play against the Chargers on Sunday. Darrisaw was active for last Thursday’s game against the Eagles after being listed as questionable, but he never played after aggravating his ankle injury during pregame warmups.

Center Garrett Bradbury may also be back for the Vikings. Bradbury missed last Thursday with a back injury and is listed as questionable after a return to limited practice participation this week.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport will not be playing. Davenport tried to play through an ankle injury last week, but wound up leaving after four games.