Christian Gonzalez, Harold Landry out of practice for Patriots

  
Published September 10, 2025 05:52 PM

The Patriots kicked off another practice week without their top cornerback.

Christian Gonzalez remained on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Gonzalez missed practice all of last week with the same injury and did not play in the season-opening loss to the Raiders.

Head coach Mike Vrabel discussed Gonzalez’s status at a press conference before the team’s practice.

“He’s continuing to improve, which is positive, and working hard, but I don’t think we’ll see him today on the practice field,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “So again, just working hard and keep improving, staying engaged, still preparing as a starter, asking questions in the meetings and all those things. So, that’s where we’re at today.”

Edge rusher Harold Landry did play in the opener, but he missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and defensive lineman Keion White (illness) were also out.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), linebacker Christian Elliss (shoulder), linebacker Marte Mapu (neck), and cornerback Charles Woods (groin) were limited participants for New England.