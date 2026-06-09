Christian Gonzalez: I want to be rewarded as a Patriot

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez wants a contract extension. That’s why he stayed away from the voluntary offseason program.

Gonzalez, though, is attending the mandatory minicamp this week.

“I hope we get something done,” Gonzalez said Tuesday, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’ve said this multiple times: I’ve been drafted here; I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this city. So of course I want to be here.”

Agent Reggie Johnson represents Gonzalez and Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is also eligible for a contract extension for the first time. Trent McDuffie recently signed a deal with the Rams averaging $31 million annually.

Gonzalez would not say whether he would play this season under his current contract, which will pay him a base salary of $2.259 million.

“We have a long time to the season. We’re still pretty early in the offseason,” Gonzalez said. “I’m focused on being here for the team, fulfill my role and what I’m here for this week, and focus on that.”

Gonzalez, the 17th overall pick in 2023, made second-team All-Pro in 2024 and the Pro Bowl in 2025. He has totaled 145 tackles, two interceptions, 24 pass breakups and a sack in three seasons.