Christian Izien agrees to one-year deal with Lions

  
Published March 12, 2026 12:04 PM

The Lions are adding to their secondary.

Detroit is signing cornerback Christian Izien to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Izien, 25, joined Tampa Bay as an underrated free agent in 2023. He appeared in 17 games with four starts as a rookie before playing 14 games with 10 starts in 2024. He was on the field for 14 games with one start in 2025, getting 50 percent of special teams reps in games played, along with 20 percent of defensive snaps.

He’s tallied five passes defensed, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his 45 career games.

The Buccaneers did not place a restricted free agent tender on Izien earlier this month, making him an unrestricted free agent available to sign with any team. The Bucs reportedly had interest in bringing him back, but were unable to do so.