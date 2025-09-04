Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios remain out of Texans practice

The Texans remained short a pair of wide receivers at Thursday’s practice.

Reporters at the workout noted that neither Christian Kirk nor Braxton Berrios were on the field. Both players were out on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries as well, so they’re questionable to play against the Rams at the very least.

If they can’t go, the Texans will likely have big roles for both second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-round pick Jaylin Noel alongside Nico Collins. Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson are the other wideouts in Houston.

Tackle Cam Robinson returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday due to an illness. The Texans will issue their final injury designations for the week on Friday.