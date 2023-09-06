Christian Kirk on Jags receivers splitting targets: We’ll all be happy if we’re winning

The Jaguars took a leap forward offensively last season and that’s reflected by the fact that the team’s top three receivers all had career seasons.

Wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones joined tight end Evan Engram in posting new highs in receptions and receiving yards while catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That group will be making room for wide receiver Calvin Ridley this season and splitting the pie four ways while also making room for running back Travis Etienne could mean a decline in numbers for members of that trio.

There’s a history of NFL wideouts taking offense to a downturn in targets, but Kirk said this week that the Jaguars group will put group success ahead of individual milestones.

“Personal statistics and accolades, those come with how well the team does, how much success we have,” Kirk said, via Adam Stites of USAToday.com. “That’ll all take care of itself. If you buy into what we’re trying to do, and that’s to win a championship here, the rest will handle itself. I think we’re all bought into just putting our pride aside, checking it at the door, and coming together as one. We all know it’s going to be week-to-week of who’s able to have those opportunities to individually have a big game. But as long as we’re walking off the field with a W, I’m sure we’re all going to be happy.”

Having to involve a deep group of talented offensive players in the offense isn’t always an easy task to accomplish, but it will go down as a good problem to have as long as Lawrence’s choices keep the Jags on top of the AFC South.