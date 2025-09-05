Christian McCaffrey added to practice report as limited with calf injury

The 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey to the injury report Thursday.

McCaffrey was limited with a calf issue.

That is not good news considering McCaffrey’s history with calf injuries.

Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group reports that McCaffrey warmed up as usual.

McCaffrey appeared fine for Week 1 last year until he wasn’t, missing two months with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and calf issues. He played only four games before ending the season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

McCaffrey did not speak to the media Thursday as scheduled.

The 49ers list defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), running back Jordan James (finger), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), offensive guard Dominick Puni (knee) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (ankle) as limited.

The other 11 players on the report, including running back Isaac Guerendo (shoulder), defensive end Bryce Huff (ankle), quarterback Mac Jones (knee) and defensive end Mykel Williams (knee).