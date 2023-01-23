 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with calf contusion, is expected to play Sunday

  
Published January 23, 2023 09:57 AM
The 49ers have a few injuries to deal with, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is not anticipating they’ll keep players off the field for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Notably, running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf contusion and is considered day-to-day, Shanahan said via multiple reporters. But, Shanahan said McCaffrey should play.

McCaffrey played 67 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps, recording 10 carries for 35 yards with a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 22 yards.

In the blowout victory over the Seahawks in the wild-card round, McCaffrey had 119 yards on 15 carries with two catches for 17 yards with a TD.

Shanahan also noted that running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has an oblique injury.

All of the players are considered day-to-day and are expected to play on Sunday. But their practice statuses will be worth monitoring throughout the week.