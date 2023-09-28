Christian McCaffrey earns September NFC offensive player of the month

San Francisco won all three of its games in September and running back Christian McCaffrey was a big reason why.

McCaffrey has now been named NFC offensive player of the month.

Through three weeks, McCaffrey leads the league with 353 yards rushing and is averaging an outstanding 5.9 yards per carry. He’s also caught 11 passes for 70 yards and rushed for three touchdowns.

The 49ers acquired McCaffrey last year in a midseason trade with the Panthers and the deal has certainly paid off.

San Francisco will host Arizona on Sunday.

