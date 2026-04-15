Christian McCaffrey “fired up” to play with Mike Evans

Mike Evans will be the best wide receiver with whom Christian McCaffrey has ever played. The Pro Bowl running back has never played with a Pro Bowl wide receiver, much less one who has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Last year was the first year of his 12-year career that Evans did not reach 1,000 yards receiving. His 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000-yard seasons to begin a career set an NFL record.

“I was so fired up, man,” McCaffrey told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s somebody that, if you’re a fan of football, you’ve watched his entire career, and it’s hard not to like the guy. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s somebody that, in my opinion, has never gotten enough credit, and I think he plays that way. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”

Evans signed a three-year deal with the 49ers this offseason, leaving Tampa with 866 receptions for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns.

“He’s one of the best go-ball runners in the history of the NFL,” McCaffrey said. “He blocks his butt off. He’s mean, and he’s the perfect fit for our offense. I’ve just been such a fan of his from afar, and the way he plays football.

“And so now, to get to play with him, to pick his brain on a lot of stuff, I think that’s what I’m excited about—is to learn from him and kind of see what stuff he can bring to our team that maybe we need. And to have a guy like that who’s experienced the NFL at every level is super exciting. So, we’re so fired up to have him.”

McCaffrey will be the best running back with whom Evans has ever played. Doug Martin was a Pro Bowler in 2015, Evans’ second season, and the only Pro Bowl running back Evans has had.