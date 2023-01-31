Christian McCaffrey headed to Pro Bowl in place of Miles Sanders

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hoped to be playing in the Super Bowl, but he’ll have to settle for replacing one of the guys who beat him in the Pro Bowl.

The Niners announced on Tuesday that McCaffrey has been named as a Pro Bowl replacement for Eagles running back Miles Sanders. He is the seventh member of the 49ers to be named a Pro Bowler this year.

McCaffrey’s selection caps a busy sixth NFL season. He opened the year with the Panthers and was traded to the 49ers in October. McCaffrey ran 159 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for the NFC West team.

McCaffrey also scored a touchdown in all three playoff games and ended the season with touchdowns in nine straight contests overall.

Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard joined Sanders on the initial NFC roster. Pollard’s fractured fibula forced him to pull out and Dalvin Cook will take his place.