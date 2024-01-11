Christian McCaffrey is the NFC offensive player of the month

Christian McCaffrey didn’t play in the 49ers season finale but he did more than enough to secure the NFC’s offensive player of the month award.

McCaffrey totaled 520 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 19 catches for 175 yards with two TDs in five December games.

His best performances came in the Week 14 victory over Seattle, as he rushed for 145 yards on 16 carries and caught an 8-yard pass, and then the team’s 45-29 win over the Cardinals in Week 15. McCaffrey rushed for 115 yards with a TD and caught five passes for 72 yards with two scores.

McCaffrey is a heavy contender for offensive player of the year after he finished with a league-leading 339 touches, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, 1,459 yards rushing, and 21 total touchdowns.

We’ll see who the 49ers will face in the divisional round after this weekend’s playoff results.