Christian McCaffrey ruled out, injured reserve is a possibility

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t play against the Vikings this Sunday and it may be several weeks before he rejoins the lineup.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled McCaffrey out during a Friday press conference and he said that an injured reserve stint is a consideration for the running back. Shanahan said that the team will be discussing that possibility over the next 24 hours and McCaffrey, who has calf and Achilles injuries, would miss at least four games if the team does go that direction.

McCaffrey didn’t play in the first game of the regular season, although the Niners waited until gameday to rule him out that time. Shanahan said on Friday that McCaffrey experienced the most pain he’s had on Thursday, which likely led to the decision to rule him out and put injured reserve into the conversation.

Jordan Mason will be in line to start at running back until McCaffrey returns to action.

While McCaffrey was the main storyline, Shanahan said the 49ers will also be listing safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) as doubtful and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) as questionable.

