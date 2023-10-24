Christian McCaffrey scores second TD to pull 49ers within 19-14

The Vikings have done a good job against Christian McCaffrey, holding him to 2.7 yards per carry and forcing a fumble. McCaffrey, though, is hard to stop.

He has two touchdowns, the last coming on a 35-yard catch-and-run that has pulled the 49ers to within 19-14 with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores called for an all-out blitz, and once McCaffrey made the catch, he needed only to break one tackle to go the distance.

McCaffrey’s first touchdown came on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

The Vikings had a chance to put some distance between themselves and the 49ers, but after reaching the San Francisco 1-yard line on a defensive pass interference penalty on Deommodore Lenoir, Minnesota settled for a red zone field goal.

The Vikings are 0-for-2 in the red zone tonight.