Christian McCaffrey up to three TDs Sunday, 20 TDs for the season

The touchdowns just keep coming for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey caught a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and he’s paid two more visits to the end zone in the second half. McCaffrey slipped behind the Cardinals defense for a 41-yard score on the third play of the half and then ran for a one-yard score with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

The 49ers lead 35-16 as a result of McCaffrey’s efforts.

McCaffrey is now tied with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for the league lead in touchdowns this season with 20 and he has 30 touchdowns in 25 regular season games with the 49ers.