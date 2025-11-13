 Skip navigation
Christian Watson added to injury report as a limited participant

  
November 13, 2025

The Packers added wide receiver Christian Watson to their injury report on Thursday.

Watson was a limited participant due to knee and hamstring issues. Watson has been on the injury report in previous weeks due to his knee, but he was off the report on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was also a limited participant, but that was a move in the right direction. Van Ness missed the last four games with a foot injury.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) was the only player out of practice on Thursday. Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (knee), wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), defensive end Micah Parsons (pectoral), right tackle Zach Tom (back), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) were limited participants for the second straight day.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (chest), and linebacker Quay Walker (calf) were listed as full participants.