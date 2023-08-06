 Skip navigation
Christian Wilkins: I’ve definitely feel I’ve done enough to earn a new deal

  
Published August 6, 2023 10:44 AM

Several defensive tackles taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft have signed contract extensions this offseason, but Christian Wilkins is not on the list.

Wilkins has been a fixture in the Dolphins lineup since his first days with the team and he’s started every game over the last two seasons. Wilkins posted 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery last year and said on Saturday that he feels he’s put himself in position for the kind of commitment that his peers received this offseason.

“The biggest thing with that, all that stuff, I just try to focus as much on ball as possible and leave all that other stuff up to the organization and my representation and just control what I can control with my guys and with this team,” Wilkins said, via a transcript from the team. “I definitely feel like I’ve done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract; but again, I’m just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they’ll give their all back to me.”

Wilkins declined to answer questions about whether there have been encouraging signs in negotiations or if he has a deadline in mind to cut off talks, but said he was happy to see how the other tackles have raised the market for the position and added “hopefully we’ll continue to do that” in the future.