Christian Wilkins out with a foot injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 06:09 PM

The Raiders got edge rusher Maxx Crosby back today as he’s playing through a high ankle sprain. He has two sacks in less than three quarters.

Now, though, the Raiders have lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins left for the X-ray room before the half ended, and he will not return in the second half.

The Raiders have ruled out Wilkins with a foot injury.

He ends his day with five tackles and a sack.

The Broncos have taken a 20-10 lead on the Raiders on a 4-yard Bo Nix touchdown pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, who, officials ruled, hit the pylon before going out of bounds. It is Nix’s second career touchdown pass.