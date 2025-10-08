 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Chuba Hubbard, Taylor Moten out of Panthers practice Wednesday

  
Published October 8, 2025 03:50 PM

Running back Chuba Hubbard missed last Sunday’s Panthers win with a calf injury and he was not ready to get back on the field Wednesday.

Hubbard missed the team’s first practice ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cowboys. Hubbard’s absence was not a problem for the Panthers against the Dolphins because Rico Dowdle ran for 206 yards in their 27-24 win and Dowdle will be the lead back against his former team if Hubbard remains out.

The Panthers also practiced without right tackle Taylor Moten (elbow), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hamstring).

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) returned as a limited participant after missing the last two games. Defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (chest) was out last Sunday, but was listed as a full participant along with cornerback Mike Jackson (ribs) and wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad).