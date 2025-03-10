Chuma Edoga agrees to terms with Jaguars

The Jaguars continue to be one of the league’s busier teams in the first hours of the free agency negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a deal with free agent offensive lineman Chuma Edoga. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that it is a two-year deal.

Edoga joins cornerback Jourdan Lewis in making the jump from the Cowboys to the Jaguars. The Jags have also agreed to terms with offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, tight end Hunter Long, wide receiver Dyami Brown, tight end Johnny Mundt, defensive back Eric Murray, and quarterback Nick Mullens.

Edoga played 22 games and made 10 starts for the Cowboys the last two seasons. He also made 13 starts as a member of the Jets and Falcons earlier in his career.