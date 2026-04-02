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Clark Hunt “very supportive” of more international games, 18-game season to facilitate that

  
Published April 2, 2026 03:44 PM

The NFL’s push to play more games overseas, and to expand the regular season to 18 games, go hand-in-hand in the view of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Hunt said that by adding a game to the regular season, the NFL can increase its footprint in other countries while maintaining the same number of home games.

Growing the number of international games, that’s something we’re very supportive of,” Hunt said, via ESPN. “From a schedule dynamic, having 18 games would facilitate that.”

The Chiefs have played four international games, in Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Hunt is among the owners who’d like to play overseas every year — without losing any home games.