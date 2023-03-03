 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clemson’s Myles Murphy dreamed of sacking Tom Brady, now has Josh Allen in his sights

  
Published March 2, 2023 10:50 PM
nbc_pft_murphyinterview_230301
March 1, 2023 09:09 AM
Myles Murphy reveals the Clemson players already in the NFL that he's leaning on for advice ahead of the draft, discusses his on-field versatility at edge, and explains why he can't wait to sack Josh Allen.

Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy grew up dreaming of sacking Tom Brady. He’ll never get the chance.

Murphy told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that the quarterback he always wanted to sack was Brady, but unless Brady comes out of retirement, that’s not going to happen. Murphy said Bills quarterback Josh Allen would now be the quarterback he’d most love to sack.

“It’s every pass rusher’s dream to sack Tom Brady, but he just retired -- as far as we know,” Murphy said. “I’ve got to pick a new favorite. I’ve heard Josh Allen is pretty hard to take down. Big guy. If I take him down it’s going to be a big accomplishment.”

Murphy should get plenty of opportunities to sack plenty of quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s viewed as a potential Top 10 pick, with many mock drafts penciling him in at No. 8 to the Falcons. That would be welcomed by Murphy, whose parents have had Falcons season tickets for his entire life.