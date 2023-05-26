Clint Hurtt confident the Seahawks defense will be much improved this season

The Seahawks finished 26th in total defense last season, including 30th in rushing defense. It was Clint Hurtt’s first year as a defensive coordinator.

Hurtt, though, expects his unit to be much improved this season.

“I’m very confident ,” Hurtt said, via John Boyle of the team website. “We’re going to be better. We’re going to improve.”

Bringing back Jarran Reed and Bobby Wagner was big for the Seahawks. They also added defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, linebacker Devin Bush and safety Julian Love in free agency.

The Seahawks have not ranked in the top 10 in points allowed or yards allowed since 2016.

“I’m not going to get into all the stuff and say we’re going to do this do that,” Hurtt said. “I don’t get into all those things; the proof is in the pudding, and we’ll show that during the course of the year as we continue to progress. But I’m excited and appreciative about what John [Schneider] and Pete [Carroll] have put out here with us to work with. We’re a developmental staff, so we’ve got to get these guys up to speed and everything is going in the right direction right now.”