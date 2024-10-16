Clutch punts earn Rigoberto Sanchez AFC special teams player of the week award

As the Colts tried to close out Sunday’s win over the Titans, the Indianapolis offense didn’t get the job done. But Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez did.

Sanchez was brought in to punt three times in the final six minutes of Sunday’s game, and all three times he delivered big kicks that flipped field position and kept the Titans’ offense in their own territory.

On the first of those late-game punts, after the Colts’ offense was stopped at its own 30-yard line, Sanchez punted it 51 yards. The next punt was even better: Sanchez kicked it 54 yards, to where it was downed at the Titans’ 7-yard line. And Sanchez’s last punt of the game was one of the best punts of this NFL season, a 57-yarder that went out of bounds at the Titans’ 3-yard line.

The Titans’ offense couldn’t do anything with that poor field position, and the Colts held on for a 20-17 win.

Overall, Sanchez averaged 54.2 yards, with a 48.4-yard net, on his five punts against the Titans. Sanchez has landed a whopping 70.8 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line this season, easily the best in the NFL. He’s one of the best in the league at what he does, and a big reason the Colts won on Sunday.