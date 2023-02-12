 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell inactive for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 12, 2023 12:21 PM
nbc_pft_superbowlpicks_230210
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week off of injured reserve. But he won’t play a role in Super Bowl LVII.

Edwards-Helaire is one of Kansas City’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

A first-round pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire played just 10 games in the regular season due to an ankle injury. He had 302 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 17 catches for 151 yards with three touchdowns.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco has been Kansas City’s lead back for most of the season and should still be on Sunday. Jerick McKinnon has been effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, too. He was second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

Blake Bell came off of injured reserve late in the season and caught a pass in the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars but he is also inactive.

Third quarterback Shane Buchele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive end Malik Herring are Kansas City’s remaining inactives.

The Chiefs did not have anyone with a game status on Friday’s injury report. Receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were the only two players with even a limited designation for just one practice during the week.