Cody Barton pick-six off Justin Herbert gives Titans early 7-0 lead

Looking for their second win, the Titans got a big boost in their matchup with the Chargers with an early defensive score.

Linebacker Cody Barton returned an interception for a touchdown, giving Tennessee an early 7-0 lead.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert was looking for receiver Keenan Allen with a short pass on the right side. But Barton read the play well, undercutting the route for an interception at the Chargers’ 24-yard line.

Barton was able to pick his way through the Chargers’ offense from there, scoring the first pick-six of his seven-year career.

It was Herbert’s eighth interception of the 2025 season.