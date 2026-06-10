Cole Bishop expects to be ready for camp after cleanup surgery on his knee

Bills safety Cole Bishop became a full-time starter last season, playing all 17 games. His on-field absence in the offseason program therefore was notable.

Bishop revealed Wednesday he had “some stuff cleaned up in the knee” this offseason.

“So just trying to get back from that. Been running a good bit the past week and making progress,” Bishop said, via video from Matt Parrino of syracuse.com.

Bishop said he “should be good for camp, for sure.”

For now, he is watching and learning.

“I’ve taken mental reps before,” Bishop said. “Obviously, you’d like to be out there, but I feel like I’ve got a really good understanding of the defense. So, I’m excited to get out there.”