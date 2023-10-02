Cole Kmet on Chase Claypool: I’m going to be there for him as a friend

The ongoing saga between the Bears and receiver Chase Claypool will continue this week, as head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Claypool will continue to be away from the team.

Chicago tight end Cole Kmet played his college ball with Claypool at Notre Dame and is a good friend of the receiver. Kmet was asked on Monday how Claypool might be able to salvage his relationship with the organization.

“Look, I’m just going to be there for him as a friend, you know what I mean?” Kmet said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “At the end of the day, we’re all adults here and everyone gets to make their own decisions and can say what they want to say on things and act how they want to act, whatever it may be. But as a friend, I’m always there for Chase whether he’s here or somewhere else, wherever it is.

“I’m a guy that will always be there for him and if he needs advice — I haven’t been able to hit him up yet, but will hit him up today after we’re done with meetings and whatnot. At the end of the day, it’s on him to do what he’s got to do, and just as a friend I’m going to be there for him.”

Kmet added that he thinks the losing has a lot to do with why Claypool’s relationship with the organization has devolved. While Claypool didn’t even arrive until Week 9 of last season, the Bears have lost every game since. Overall they’ve lost 14 straight with their last win coming over the Patriots in Week 7 of 2022.

“I think losing can be hard for guys to deal with,” Kmet said. “It’s been hard for me to manage but you’ve got to find ways to get back to work, clear your mind, every day. It’s hard — look I haven’t won a game in almost a year now and trust me I take it home with me and it hurts, man, it hurts. It’s hard to deal with it, but we’ve all gotta be adults about it and be able to move on and be able to trust the process set.

“That can be hard to do sometimes when things aren’t going your way and maybe you’re not getting the targets you want, and you’re not winning, all those things kinda add up and you get frustrated. But you have to be a man about it, be an adult about it, and be able to reset your mind each and every week and just look to improve yourself individually, each and every day.”

Claypool was heavily criticized after what was a perceived lack of effort in Week 1 and things have not improved from there. He’s caught four passes for 51 yards with a touchdown this season.

But after the Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers last year to acquire Claypool, it looks as if the receiver’s time with Chicago will be up sooner than later.