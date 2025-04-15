Colorado to retire jersey numbers of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

The University of Colorado announced Monday that it is retiring the jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Sanders’ No. 2 and Hunter’s No. 12 will become “officially untouchable” during the Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday.

They will join four other Colorado players who have their numbers retired — Rashaan Salaam’s No. 19, Byron White’s No. 24, Joe Romig’s No. 67 and Bobby Anderson’s No. 11.

Hunter, who played cornerback and wide receiver, won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

He finished his time in Boulder with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 21 total touchdowns as a receiver. At cornerback, Hunter recorded seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, against 13 interceptions, in his two seasons in Boulder. He also ran for eight scores.