 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colorado to retire jersey numbers of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

  
Published April 14, 2025 08:12 PM

The University of Colorado announced Monday that it is retiring the jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Sanders’ No. 2 and Hunter’s No. 12 will become “officially untouchable” during the Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday.

They will join four other Colorado players who have their numbers retired — Rashaan Salaam’s No. 19, Byron White’s No. 24, Joe Romig’s No. 67 and Bobby Anderson’s No. 11.

Hunter, who played cornerback and wide receiver, won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

He finished his time in Boulder with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 21 total touchdowns as a receiver. At cornerback, Hunter recorded seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, against 13 interceptions, in his two seasons in Boulder. He also ran for eight scores.