Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colt McCoy: Opportunities to play don’t grow on trees, I’m still confident I can

  
Published June 5, 2023 12:40 PM
May 31, 2023 08:59 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Kyler Murray fell to No. 19 in his Top 40 QB Countdown, discussing how injury and career regression were factors, but why there’s still a lot to like from the QB.

The Cardinals said that Colt McCoy was dealing with an injury early in the offseason and McCoy gave an update on his condition on Monday.

McCoy told reporters that he “had some elbow stuff ” to clear up after the end of last season and that the team has recently “ramped me back up into being able to do team drills and throws.” McCoy said he feels “pretty good,” which is good for the Cardinals given their other uncertainty at the position.

It remains unclear when Kyler Murray will be able to return from his torn ACL, which puts McCoy into position to be the No. 1 quarterback as long as he remains on the sideline. McCoy has started 15 games since 2011 and said he has no doubts about his ability to handle the role.

“Opportunities to play in this league don’t grow on trees ,” McCoy said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. “I understand the situation that we’re in. I still want to play. I still feel confident that I can play.”

The coming months will bring more of an idea about how long McCoy might be in the saddle and the Cardinals will be hoping he remains healthy enough to do the job if Murray’s going to remain out well into the regular season.