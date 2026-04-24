 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_pft_pricepick32_260423.jpg
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
nbc_pft_faulkpick31_260423.jpg
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_pft_pricepick32_260423.jpg
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
nbc_pft_faulkpick31_260423.jpg
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colton Hood, Kayden McDonald were at the draft but not picked in round one

  
Published April 24, 2026 12:29 AM

Seventeen players attended the first night of the 2026 NFL draft. Fifteen were picked.

Not selected were Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

Sometimes, the players who arrived for the first night of the draft don’t return for the second night. Sometimes, they do.

It’s ultimately their call. And it’s a risk that many of them assume voluntarily and knowingly.

Entering the draft, many thought quarterback Ty Simpson possibly would be among those not selected. He went 13th overall to the Rams, in one of the biggest surprises of the night.

The players who showed up and were taken are: David Bailey (Jets), Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals), Carnell Tate (Titans), Arvell Reese (Giants), Mansoor Delane (Chiefs), Sonny Styles (Commanders), Jordyn Tyson (Saints), Francis Mauioga (Giants), Caleb Downs (Cowboys), Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins), Simpson, Rueben Bain Jr. (Bucs), Makai Lemon (Eagles), Dillon Thieneman (Bears), and Keldric Faulk (Titans).