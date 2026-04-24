Colton Hood, Kayden McDonald were at the draft but not picked in round one

Seventeen players attended the first night of the 2026 NFL draft. Fifteen were picked.

Not selected were Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

Sometimes, the players who arrived for the first night of the draft don’t return for the second night. Sometimes, they do.

It’s ultimately their call. And it’s a risk that many of them assume voluntarily and knowingly.

Entering the draft, many thought quarterback Ty Simpson possibly would be among those not selected. He went 13th overall to the Rams, in one of the biggest surprises of the night.

The players who showed up and were taken are: David Bailey (Jets), Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals), Carnell Tate (Titans), Arvell Reese (Giants), Mansoor Delane (Chiefs), Sonny Styles (Commanders), Jordyn Tyson (Saints), Francis Mauioga (Giants), Caleb Downs (Cowboys), Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins), Simpson, Rueben Bain Jr. (Bucs), Makai Lemon (Eagles), Dillon Thieneman (Bears), and Keldric Faulk (Titans).