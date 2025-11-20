 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts add Daniel Jones to Thursday report as limited with calf injury

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:19 PM

There is some quarterback news to keep an eye on out of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Daniel Jones was added to the team’s injury report as a limited participant in the day’s practice with a calf issue.

This is the first time Jones has appeared on the injury report in 2025.

Jones and the Colts are coming off a Week 11 bye after defeating the Falcons in overtime in Berlin. In 10 games this season, Jones has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a career-high 101.6 passer rating.

With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve after suffering an orbital fracture in a freak pregame incident, sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard is currently Indianapolis’ backup QB. The club also has veteran Brett Rypien on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) remained limited.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) all remained full.