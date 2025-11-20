Colts add Daniel Jones to Thursday report as limited with calf injury

There is some quarterback news to keep an eye on out of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Daniel Jones was added to the team’s injury report as a limited participant in the day’s practice with a calf issue.

This is the first time Jones has appeared on the injury report in 2025.

Jones and the Colts are coming off a Week 11 bye after defeating the Falcons in overtime in Berlin. In 10 games this season, Jones has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a career-high 101.6 passer rating.

With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve after suffering an orbital fracture in a freak pregame incident, sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard is currently Indianapolis’ backup QB. The club also has veteran Brett Rypien on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) remained limited.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) all remained full.