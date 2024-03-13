Colts agree to re-sign LB Ronnie Harrison

The Colts are re-signing another one of their unrestricted free agents.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, linebacker Ronnie Harrison has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Indianapolis.

Harrison, 26, joined the Colts during 2023 training camp. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was signed to the 53-man roster in November. Indianapolis also moved Harrison from safety to linebacker.

In seven games with three starts, Harrison recorded 20 total tackles with a sack and two interceptions. He was on the field for 51 percent of defensive snaps in the games he played.

A third-round pick in 2018, Harrison played his first two seasons for the Jaguars before being traded to the Browns in 2020. He played out the rest of his rookie contract with Cleveland and returned to the club on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 74 career games, Harrison has 6.5 sacks, 25 passes defensed, and seven interceptions.