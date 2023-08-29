Colts announce Jonathan Taylor’s move to reserve/PUP, other moves

It’s official: Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Colts announced Tuesday they have moved Taylor from active/physically unable to perform to reserve/PUP. That requires a minimum of a four-game absence, even if he is traded.

For now, he remains with the Colts.

The team also announced it waived linebacker Liam Anderson, safety Henry Black, safety Marcel Dabo, running back Jake Funk, running back Jason Huntley, defensive end Khalid Kareem, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, linebacker Donavan Mutin, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, cornerback Darius Rush, defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, offensive tackle Dakoda Shepley, wide receiver Mike Strachan, cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart and cornerback Kevin Toliver II.

The Colts released tight end Pharaoh Brown, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, wide receiver James Washington and wide receiver Juwann Winfree.

Linebacker JoJo Domann, defensive end Titus Leo, offensive guard Danny Pinter and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones were placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Cornerback Chris Lammons was moved to the reserve/suspended list.