 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts announce Xavien Howard signing, place Blake Freeland on IR

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:02 PM

Cornerback Xavien Howard is officially a member of the Colts.

The team announced Howard’s signing on Monday afternoon. Howard did not play at all in 2024 after being released by the Dolphins, but was an All-Pro and went to multiple Pro Bowls during his time in Miami.

Howard joins the Colts during a month that has featured plenty of injury issues at corner. Third-round pick Justin Walley is out for the year with a torn ACL and the team has had to work without JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Johnathan Edwards at points in camp.

The Colts also announced that they have placed offensive tackle Blake Freeland on injured reserve. Freeland fractured his leg against the Packers over the weekend. Linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Hunter Wohler also went on injured reserve while linebackers Jake Chaney and Joseph Vaughn have been signed to the active roster.