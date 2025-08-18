Colts announce Xavien Howard signing, place Blake Freeland on IR

Cornerback Xavien Howard is officially a member of the Colts.

The team announced Howard’s signing on Monday afternoon. Howard did not play at all in 2024 after being released by the Dolphins, but was an All-Pro and went to multiple Pro Bowls during his time in Miami.

Howard joins the Colts during a month that has featured plenty of injury issues at corner. Third-round pick Justin Walley is out for the year with a torn ACL and the team has had to work without JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Johnathan Edwards at points in camp.

The Colts also announced that they have placed offensive tackle Blake Freeland on injured reserve. Freeland fractured his leg against the Packers over the weekend. Linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Hunter Wohler also went on injured reserve while linebackers Jake Chaney and Joseph Vaughn have been signed to the active roster.