Colts beat Broncos with game-winning field goal on untimed down

You never know what the end of an NFL game will bring.

The Colts beat the Broncos 29-28 in improbable fashion on Sunday on an untimed down with Spencer Shrader’s 45-yard field goal.

Shrader’s 45-yard kick came after he missed a game-winning, 60-yard attempt wide right. But a leverage penalty on the Broncos kept the Colts alive for one final play — a field goal attempt 15 yards further up the field.

That was Denver’s eighth penalty of the game, and it was plenty costly.

The Broncos had already made some critical errors in the contest. Bo Nix threw an interception early in the fourth with the Broncos up 28-23, taking points off the board that may have been able to put the game out of reach.

Then with the score 28-26, Denver had an offensive facemask penalty that made it first-and-25 at the Indianapolis 40. Wil Lutz banged a 42-yard field goal off the right upright, giving the Colts the opportunity to win it at the end.

Indianapolis wasn’t aggressive toward the end of the game, running the clock down before attempting the 60-yard field goal. But with Denver’s mistakes, Shrader’s long miss didn’t matter.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 165 yards and had two receptions for 43 yards — including a 7-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones had another strong performance, finishing 23-of-34 for 316 yards with a touchdown. Tyler Warren led with four catches for 79 yards. Alec Pierce also had four catches for 68 yards.

On the other side, Nix finished 22-of-30 for 206 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. J.K. Dobbins had 76 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 89 yards.

Now at 2-0, the Colts will be on the road to face the division-rival Titans in Week 3.

The 1-1 Broncos will be in Southern California to face the division-rival Chargers.