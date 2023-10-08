Colts beat Titans, but lose Anthony Richardson to right shoulder injury

The Colts have moved to 3-2 with a gutty victory over the Titans. But Indianapolis has a significant injury concern with its rookie quarterback.

While Jonathan Taylor signed a lucrative contract extension with the Colts this weekend, it was Zack Moss who stole the show at running back in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win. He rushed for 165 yards with two touchdowns, including a 56-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Moss also had two catches for 30 yards.

Taylor had six carries for 18 yards plus a 16-yard catch.

The Titans had a chance to score with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but running back Derrick Henry was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 from Indianapolis’ 5-yard line.

From there, the Colts nearly ran out the clock, using a 14-play, 84-yard drive to take 7:03 off the clock and make the Titans use all their timeouts. The club scored a 28-yard field goal by Matt Gay to make the score 23-16.

Tennessee kept its chances alive with a fourth-down conversion on the ensuing drive. But a Ryan Tannehill pass to DeAndre Hopkins was intercepted by Julian Blackmon with about 30 seconds left to seal Indianapolis’ victory.

Richardson had to exit the game in the second quarter with about 4:30 left in the period. He went down after a 4-yard designed QB run, immediately pointing to his right shoulder. While he was initially announced as questionable to return, he was subsequently ruled out. Multiple reports indicated that Richardson’s X-Rays were negative. But that doesn’t mean he completely avoided a significant injury.

Minshew played well in relief of Richardson, finishing 11-of-14 from 155 yards.

On the other side, Tannehill ended the game 22-of-34 passing for 264 yards with an interception. Henry had just 43 yards on 13 carries plus three catches for 19 yards.

Hopkins had a strong game, though, finishing with eight catches for 140 yards.

Now at 3-2, the Colts will head to Jacksonville next weekend to take on the division-rival Jaguars.

The Titans will go across the pond to face the Ravens in London.