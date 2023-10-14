Colts conveyed willingness to do Jonathan Taylor deal in the days preceding Week 4

How did the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor mend fences? It required a major change of heart by the team.

Things went sideways in July because the Colts had not made Taylor a single offer on a multi-year contract. By all appearances, owner Jim Irsay had hoped to take it year to year, from the final season of Taylor’s rookie contract to one franchise tag to, perhaps, a second tag.

Taylor, who was looking at $4.3 million for 2023 with no security beyond that, pushed back. Aggressively. Irsay pushed, too. Ego got involved. Irsay foolishly tweeted brash and broad statements and accusations. Taylor demanded a trade. The Colts let him look for one.

When a trade didn’t happen, Taylor spent the first four weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. During that month apart, the Colts apparently had an epiphany. Taylor had wanted out mainly because the Colts refused to give him the financial security he had earned. The Colts decided to do for Taylor what they had not done for franchise running backs before him, like Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that the Colts reached out to Taylor’s camp in the days preceding the Week 4 game against the Rams. By the following weekend, the deal was done — a three-year, $42 million extension.

The investment lands in the early years of quarterback Anthony Richardson’s contract, which are capped by the CBA. Then, by the time Richardson has fully developed, the Colts can retreat to the draft and find a new tailback there.

Given the structure of the Taylor contract, that likely won’t happen until 2026, at the earliest. That’s the same year in which Richardson will be eligible for a second contract.

So it’s a win-win, one that came after both sides seemed to be headed for a loss-loss. Irsay deserves credit for dropping the tough-guy facade. G.M. Chris Ballard likely deserves credit for nudging Irsay in that direction.