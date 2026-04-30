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Colts decline fifth-year option for Anthony Richardson

  
Published April 30, 2026 05:31 PM

The Colts will not exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie contract, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports.

That was expected as the Colts seek to trade Richardson.

General Manager Chris Ballard said Saturday that he “hadn’t given too much thought” about the fifth-year option that would have paid Richardson $22.483 million for 2027. But the Colts faced a Friday deadline for a decision.

It didn’t take much consideration as Richardson, the fourth overall pick in 2023, has started only 15 games due to injuries and inconsistency. He is still recovering from an eye injury from last October.

Richardson has requested a trade, and if the Colts can’t find a trade partner, they will have to decide whether to release Richardson. The Colts have Richardson, Riley Leonard and Seth Henigan behind Daniel Jones on their depth chart.